Howland blanks Lakeview on cold rainy night for spot in District Final

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland boys soccer team is moving on in the Division II postseason after topping Lakeview 4-0 Tuesday night.
Howland got the scoring started midway through the first half when Jordan Sperling volleyed home a goal in the bottom corner to make it 1-0.
Later in the half, Austin Stassins fired a deflected ball into the back of the net for the Tigers to double their lead.
Just before the break, Gabe Altawil made it 3-0 to give the Tigers a comfortable lead going into the half.
Howland is the top-seed in the Northeast 1 District and will host Aurora in the District Final Saturday at 1 p.m.
