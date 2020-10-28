Howland blanks Lakeview on cold rainy night for spot in District Final

Howland moves on to face Aurora in the District Final on Saturday

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland boys soccer team is moving on in the Division II postseason after topping Lakeview 4-0 Tuesday night.

Howland got the scoring started midway through the first half when Jordan Sperling volleyed home a goal in the bottom corner to make it 1-0.

Later in the half, Austin Stassins fired a deflected ball into the back of the net for the Tigers to double their lead.

Just before the break, Gabe Altawil made it 3-0 to give the Tigers a comfortable lead going into the half.

Howland is the top-seed in the Northeast 1 District and will host Aurora in the District Final Saturday at 1 p.m.

