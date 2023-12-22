NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland jumped out to a 29-10 lead at the intermission before topping Newton Falls, 51-38, for its fourth win of the season.

Alex Henry led the Tigers with 22 points. Anthony Chieffo contributed 8 points as well. Luca Fronzaglio and Chris Fenton both tallied 5.

Howland improves to 4-4. Coach Dan Bubon’s team has lost three games by 6 points or less (to Mercyhurst Prep, Chaney, East).

The Tigers have two more games next week – at Hudson on Thursday and at Struthers on Saturday.

Newton Falls was led by Cam Huff (9) and Jabriel Rufai (7).

The Newton Falls Tigers (2-4) will take on Lakeview next Friday.