CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland senior Alyssa Massucci registered her 1,000th career point in a 67-43 win over Hathaway Brown at South Range High School on Thursday night.

Needing 26 points entering the game, Massucci hit the milestone in the first half and would finish with a game-high 31 points.

She becomes just the ninth player in girl’s basketball program history to join the 1,000-point club and the tenth player in school history.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 8-1 on the season and will take on Louisville in the South Range Holiday Hoops Classic.