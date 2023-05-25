HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Howland senior Robert Gumino will continue his academic and baseball career at Malone University.

Gumino is a four-time All-Conference scholar athlete for the Tigers and led the team in both stolen bases and ERA this past season.

“Playing college baseball has been one of my dreams since I was a kid,” Gumino said. “Being able to fulfill that dream means a lot to me and especially my family because they’ve helped me throughout my journey of baseball and throughout my childhood to get to this point.”

The Howland baseball coaching staff added, “Robert is intelligent, eager to learn, a hard worker with a load of talent and [a] pleasure to coach. Robert’s character off the field is what makes him a great teammate. When coaches talk about coachable kids, he is that guy. He plays the game the way it is supposed to be played, always giving 110% no matter what the score. He is the epitome of a growth mindset.”

Malone University is an NCAA Division II program that competes in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.