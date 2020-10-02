Howland and Warren JFK set to renew rivalry for the first time in 11 years

Saturday’s matchup between Howland and Warren JFK will air live at 1 p.m. on MyYTV.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK will host Howland in a special Saturday edition of the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

It’s their first meeting in eleven years.

Watch the video above as players and coaches from both the Tigers and Eagles offer their thoughts on the rivalry.

Saturday’s matchup between the Tigers and Eagles will air live at 1 p.m. on MyYTV. It will also be streamed live, free of charge, at WKBN.com and on the WKBN mobile app.

The rivalry started back in 1965. Warren JFK leads the all-time series 22-20-1.

Howland won the last meeting in the series, coming away with a 21-12 win back in 2009.

