CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown-Fitch and Howland boys and girls basketball teams played a doubleheader at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, on Monday.

The Tigers girls topped Fitch 49-44 while the Falcons boys beat their Howland counterparts 50-29.

In the boys’ game, Austintown led 20-13 at the half and outscored Howland 18-5 in the third quarter to pull away.

Coianni Maley led the Falcons with 16 points while Carter Owens had 12.

For the Tigers, Alex Henry had a team-high eight.

As a result, both teams move to 6-3.