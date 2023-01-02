CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown-Fitch and Howland boys and girls basketball teams played a doubleheader at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, on Monday.
The Tigers girls topped Fitch 49-44 while the Falcons boys beat their Howland counterparts 50-29.
In the boys’ game, Austintown led 20-13 at the half and outscored Howland 18-5 in the third quarter to pull away.
Coianni Maley led the Falcons with 16 points while Carter Owens had 12.
For the Tigers, Alex Henry had a team-high eight.
As a result, both teams move to 6-3.