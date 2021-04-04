Howland all-state soccer player makes college choice

Howland senior Gabe Altawil will continue his career at Walsh University in the fall

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland boys soccer senior Gabe Altawil signed his national letter of intent to continue his academic and soccer career at Walsh University on Sunday.

Altawil helped lead the Tigers to an OHSAA Division II state title in 2020.

He holds five school records at Howland for goals in a season, goals in a career, assists in a season, assists in a career and career points.

Altawil was a first-team all-state selection his senior year. He was also selected to the All-America Team, All-Great Lakes Team and named YDSSCA Player of the Year.