Howland 8th grader wins top honors, sets state records at OHSAA track state championships

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland 8th grader Ryan Zolnier had a record setting weekend at the 7th & 8th OHSAA State Track & Field State Championships at Hilliard Darby High School.
Zolnier won gold in the shot put seated event wheelchair with a throw of 19’0″ feet. The distance is also a new state record.
That wasn’t it for Zolnier though. He then finished first in the 400m dash seated event wheelchair with a time of 1:28.27.
The Howland product also finished second in the 100m dash seated event wheelchair with a time of 22.69.
The finals of the 7th & 8th OHSAA State Track & Field State Championships were held Saturday.