Howland 8th grader wins top honors, sets state records at OHSAA track state championships

Howland's Ryan Zolnier won both the shot put seated event wheelchair and 400m dash seated event wheelchair

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland 8th grader Ryan Zolnier had a record setting weekend at the 7th & 8th OHSAA State Track & Field State Championships at Hilliard Darby High School.

Zolnier won gold in the shot put seated event wheelchair with a throw of 19’0″ feet. The distance is also a new state record.

Courtesy of Andrea Ferenac, Activities Director at Howland Local School District

That wasn’t it for Zolnier though. He then finished first in the 400m dash seated event wheelchair with a time of 1:28.27.

The Howland product also finished second in the 100m dash seated event wheelchair with a time of 22.69.

The finals of the 7th & 8th OHSAA State Track & Field State Championships were held Saturday.