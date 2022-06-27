HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland eighth-grade softball standout Brianna Deeter has been selected as one of two catchers for the USA All-Star team for Region 2.



The team consists of 15 of the best 12U players from Ohio and West Virginia and will compete against the other Regions across the U.S. in Oklahoma City Aug. 12-14 in the USA All-American games.

Deeter is one of 15 girls selected from a recent tryout.

She also plays catcher and third base for Finesse Davis 12U, a team based out of Wixom, Michigan.

For the season, Deeter has posted a batting average of .410 and an on-base percentage of .500.

She was also selected by her coach to attend the Select 30 training camp in Florida in January.