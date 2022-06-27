HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland’s Gage Gibson has officially signed a letter of intent to continue his wrestling career at Ashland University.

A signing ceremony was held at Howland High School on Monday.

Gibson is a two-time state qualifier and a four-year letter winner for the Tigers. He becomes the 32nd collegiate wrestler in Howland’s program history.

During his four-year career, Gibson posted a record of 62-21. He was an AAC and EOWL First Team All-Conference selection and an Academic All-Ohio honoree.

Gibson was also a three-year letter winner in football and a four-year letter winner in track and field for the Tigers.