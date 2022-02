WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Champion girls basketball team topped Brookfield 52-35 Saturday afternoon.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Ava Howell paced the Golden Flashes with 20. Lorinda Dodrill finished with 16.

Audrey Reardon and Anna Reichart each netted 7 for Brookfield.

Champion improves to 13-4, while Brookfield drops to 12-5