YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Eastern Washington wideout Cooper Kupp completed a season to remember on Sunday, capturing Super Bowl MVP honors in the Los Angeles Rams’ 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

But back in 2016, Kupp’s final college game for the Eagles was against YSU in the FCS National Semifinals in a chilly Cheney, Washington.

The senior torched the Penguins’ defense, recording 10 catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Kupp gave Eastern Washington a 10-7 lead with a touchdown catch in the first quarter followed by another in the second quarter that extended the Eagles’ lead to 24-10.

But YSU would have the last laugh rallying all the way back, cutting the EWU lead to just four points.

That is when Hunter Wells found Kevin Rader who pinned the catch on a defenders back in the endzone for the game-winning touchdown with just one second remaining in the game.

Who was that defender? Cooper’s brother, Ketner Kupp.

A few months later, Kupp was drafted by the Rams in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

This season, he was named Offensive Player of the Year and led the league in catches, receiving yards and touchdown catches.