How Warren Harding’s Lynn Bowden measured up at the NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS. Indiana (WKBN) – Warren Harding grad Lynn Bowden will not compete in running drills at the NFL Combine this week due to a hamstring strain. But the University of Kentucky All-American did take part in one measured event in Indianapolis: the bench press.

Bowden finished the event completing 13 reps of 225 pounds. As a wide receiver, that ranks 22nd among the 33 wideouts that took part in the event.

Quintez Cephus, a 6’1″ wideout from Wisconsin led the way with 23 reps on the bench.

Bowden also officially measured at 5’11” and 204 pounds. His arms were 30 7/8″, and his hands 9 3/4″.

Bowden will now look to impress the scouts on the field during the University of Kentucky’s Pro Day on March 27th.

