YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- After coming up short in the Horizon League Tournament, the Youngstown State University Penguins will play in the National Invitational Tournament.

On Wednesday, the Penguins (24-9) will host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (18-15) in the first round of the NIT at 7 p.m.

This will be the first time ever that the Penguins will face the Cowboys in basketball.

The game will be played in the Beeghly Center because Oklahoma State is currently hosting the NCAA Wrestling Tournament.

The game will be streamed on ESPN+. ESPN+ is a subscription service that viewers can watch on a phone, TV or tablet.

Tickets for the contest are $20 for reserved seats and $15 for general admission. YSU students will receive free tickets, courtesy of Medical Mutual.

Courtside Coaches members and season-ticket holders have until Tuesday, March 14, at 5 p.m. to renew their seats. A limited number of reserved seats are available beginning Monday, March 13, at 9 a.m.

For more information, call the YSU Ticket Office at (330) 941-1YSU (1978).

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.