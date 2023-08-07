GREENVILLE, N.C. (WKBN) – The Austintown 12U team will look to avoid elimination on Tuesday morning in the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina.

Austintown, which is listed as the Central Region representative, will play the loser of West (San Jose, California)/Southwest (Hewitt, Texas). Those two teams will meet at 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Austintown’s next game will be broadcast live on the streaming service ESPN+ at 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Little League Softball World Series action got underway on Sunday. Austintown fell to North Carolina 5-0 in game one of the tournament.