YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – High school basketball tournament action is now underway for local boys and girls basketball teams throughout the Valley.

Fans are reminded that there are no cash sales for tickets at any games.

All tickets must be purchased online through the Ohio High School Athletic Association at the following site: www.ohsaa.org/tickets.

In addition, all ticket prices are set by the OHSAA. According to the OHSAA website, adult tickets cost $8 per ticket.

Fans are encouraged to contact their school’s athletic office with any questions regarding tickets, or for more information.