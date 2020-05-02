How the pandemic affects high school juniors with recruiting – local softball standouts respond

Champion's Emma Gumont and LaBrae's Desi Allen both play on the travel team "Valley Extreme" in the summer and are looking to play softball in college

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The pandemic hit close to home with spring athletes in the Class of 2020, who lost their last high school season.

But right behind them is the the Class of 2021. After all, an athletes’ junior season is arguably the most important when it comes to college recruiting.



“I feel like it was a major setback for me,” said Desi Allen, a junior pitcher at LaBrae. “I had four or five colleges planned out and ready to go to and camps and stuff and now everything is canceled.”

Allen has always dreamed of playing college softball, but after missing her junior season, things have got a bit more complicated. In the summer, she plays on the travel team, Valley Extreme, alongside Champion junior Emma Gumont.

“[Scouts] coming to watch me play in high school and then travel could see that I play pretty much a whole variety of positions,” said Gumont. “So I think showing that I could be a utility player was really important.”

Gumont was hoping to showcase her skills to college scouts this spring and summer. She’s currently looking to play softball at Notre Dame College or Wright State. As a three-sport standout at Champion, Gumont is used to always being on the go. Now, she’s forced to work out from home.

“Going from basketball to softball my conditioning is basketball and going from soccer to basketball, my conditioning is soccer,” said Gumont. “Having this break off is definitely different.”

As for Allen, she’s looking at a handful of colleges, including Clarion and Mount Vernon Nazarene. No longer able to showcase her skills on the diamond this spring, she’s also staying sharp with home workouts.

“I think my hitting has always been pretty good but I think I’ve really taken a new step to where my hitting is just that much better,” said Allen.

Both Allen and Gumont are still holding out hope that “Valley Extreme” will still play a few tournaments toward the end of the summer. For now, they’re trying to make the most of the situation.

“You can either sit down and pout about it or use this time to get better,” said Gumont. “There’s always next year and we are juniors so we do have another year thankfully.”

“Turn that disappointment into motivation to keep working,” said Allen. “Keep getting better and like Emma said there is a positive that we have next year.”