How much will Steelers’ linebacker Bud Dupree make under the franchise tag this year?

In this Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) runs a play against the Arizona Cardinals prior to an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. The Pittsburgh Steelers are holding onto outside linebacker Bud Dupree. The team placed the franchise tag on Dupree Monday, March 16, 2020, just hours before the NFL-mandated deadline for teams to use the designation.

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers placed the NFL franchise tag on Bud Dupree Monday morning.

The veteran linebacker has played 5 years in Pittsburgh, and is coming off his best season. Dupree finished with 68 tackles and 11.5 sacks in 2019.

The franchise tender is expected to be worth around 16 million dollars this upcoming season (according to OverTheCap.com), which would make Dupree the 7th highest paid linebacker in the NFL. The Steelers also have until July 15th to sign him to a long-term contract.