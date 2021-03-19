Houston beats Cleveland State 87-56 as Sampson ties Wooden

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – After a 20-win 2019, Boardman softball looks to continue that same success here two years later.

Coach Fred Mootz says, “We’ll be led by junior Madison Lester, who finished 12-3 as our freshman pitcher. She was a first-team all-conference (selection). Senior Kathryn O’Horo (P/2B) will also give us valuable innings in the circle. We look to a pair of seniors - Nina Scavelli (1B/OF) and Morgan Cherne (C) - to pace us defensively. Junior shortstop Jenna Olexa and outfielder Dana Haus both were second team all-AAC in 2019 as well.”