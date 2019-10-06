House of Horrors! Youngstown State suffers first loss, haven’t won at Northern Iowa since 1999

YSU suffered their first loss of the season Saturday as the Penguins fell to Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (WKBN) – The Youngstown State football team suffered their first loss of the season Saturday as the Penguins fell to Northern Iowa 21-14.

Northern Iowa opened the scoring in the first quarter when Will McElvain found Isaiah Weston for a 39-yard touchdown reception to make it 7-0.

The Panthers would double their lead in the second quarter when Trevor Allen found the end zone from 10 yards out, which made it 14-0 after the extra point.

The Penguins found the end zone on their ensuing possession when Nate Mays found Jermiah Braswell for a 75-yard touchdown catch which made it 14-7.

But right before the break, Northern Iowa extended their lead thanks to a Tyler Hoosman 15-yard touchdown run, which gave the Panthers a 21-7 lead heading to the half.

YSU inched closer in the third quarter when Mays found Kendric Mallory for the 14-yard touchdown which brought the Penguins within 7.

Mays finished 17/23 for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

The Penguins drop to 4-1 on the year.

Youngstown State will welcome South Dakota State next Saturday for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Stambaugh Stadium.