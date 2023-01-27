SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — After jumping out to a 13-point first-quarter lead, Sharon held off a Hickory comeback for a 63-58 win.

Derek Douglas led the way for the Tigers with 16 points, followed closely by Lamont Austin with 14 points. Santino Piccirilli would also reach double figures, adding 10 points

For Hickory, Rylan Dye scored a game-high 24 points and Tyson Djakovich added 11 points of his own.

The Hornets fall to 7-8 on the season as Sharon improves to 9-5 with the big win.