COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The LaBrae boys basketball team used a big first quarter to ignite their win over MVAC rival Crestview Friday night 85-68.

The Vikings got out of the gates hot, going on a 14-0 run to open the game.

LaBrae would outscore Crestview 27-6 in the opening quarter and never looked back.

Four Vikings scored in double figures led by Devin Carter with 25 points on the night, going 10 of 11 from the free throw line. Aiden Stephens had 22 while Tre’Von Drake had 17. Blake Kahnell added 13 on the evening.

For Crestview, Anthony Cusick had a team-high 22 points while Wyatt Miller added 11.

The Vikings improve to 7-2 on the season.