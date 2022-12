FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Malachi Owens and Danny Odem combined to score 24 points in Farrell’s 71-23 victory over the visiting Wilmington Greyhounds.

The Steelers opened the game by outscoring Wilmington, 26-7, in the first quarter. Owens had 7 of his game-high 13 points in that opening quarter.

Nasir O’Kane and Lamont Samuels added 9 and 8 points for the Steelers as well.

Senior Anthony Reed led Wilmington in scoring with 9 points.

The Greyhounds will play Reynolds on Friday.