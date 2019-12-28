Hot-shooting Struthers improves to 6-0 behind Metzka’s five “Trey” balls

The Wildcats made 11 three-pointers as a team, led by five from Trey Metzka in an 83-57 win over Fitch.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers boys basketball team defeated Austintown Fitch, 83-57 Friday in a battle at the Struthers Fieldhouse.

The game was back-and-forth early before the Wildcats hot-shooting performance took over. Junior Trey Metzka led the charge with a game-high 24 points, with five three-pointers.

Brandon Washington added 14 points, Aidan Slocum 13, and Carson Ryan finished with 10 points for the Wildcats.

With the win, Struthers improves to 6-0 on the season.

Austintown Fitch was paced by Todd Simons with 17 points.

