Horizon League Recruiting Update: YSU welcomes strong class

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State Men’s Basketball program will welcome a large and talented group of newcomers. This past season, the Penguins closed out the campaign with an 18-15 mark while winning 13 of 16 at home.
YSU awaits their rising-junior standout Darius Quisenberry’s decision to go pro or return. In the meantime, here’s the key additions to each of the Horizon League schools.
2019-20 Horizon League Standings
Wright State – 15-3 (25-7)
Northern Kentucky – 13-5 (23-9)
Green Bay – 11-7 (17-16)
Youngstown State – 10-8 (18-15)
UIC – 10-8 (18-17)
Oakland – 8-10 (14-19)
Milwaukee – 7-11 (12-19)
Cleveland State – 7-11 (11-21)
Detroit – 6-12 (8-23)
IUPUI – 3-15 (7-25)
Horizon League Tournament Championship
Northern Kentucky 71 UIC 62
Cleveland State
Mabor Majak, 7’2/C (Hamilton Southeastern)
Jayson Woodrich, 6’7/F (Scotland Campus)
Junior College Transfer
Chris Greene, 6’7/F (Beaver County CC)
Yahel Hill, 6’0/G (Tallahassee CC)
D’Moi Hodge, 6’4/G (SCF Manatee)
Detroit
Kyle LeGreair, 6’0/G (Cass Tech)
Green Bay
Jacob Jones, 5’10/G (Jeffersonville)
Damontae Taylor, 6’5/F (Zion-Benton Twp)
Junior College Transfer
Blayton Williams, 6’3/G (Lamar CC)
IUPUI
Sadaidriene Hall, 6’6/F (Sulphur Springs)
Junior College Transfer
Bobby Harvey, 6’3/G (Wabash Valley College)
Milwaukee
Grant Coleman, 6’7/F (Mahomet-Seymour)
Donovan Newby, 6’0/G (Bloom)
Kaleim Taylor, 6’3/G (Milwaukee Academy of Science)
Junior College Transfer
DeAndre Gholston, 6’5/F (Tallahassee CC)
Northern Kentucky
David Bohm, 6’8/F (Montverde Academy)
Trey Robinson, 6’5/F (Hamilton)
Marques Warrick, 6’3/G (Henry Clay)
Junior College Transfer
Darius Harding, 6’5/G (Motlow State)
Oakland
Chris Conway, 6’9/C (Naperville Central)
Joey Holifield, 6’0/G (Cardinal Strich Catholic)
Micah-Immanuel Parrish, 6’6/F (Hillcrest Prep)
Joseph Philpps, 6’7/F (TaylorMade Academy)
Trey Townsend, 6’6/F (Oxford)
Junior College Transfer
Jalen Moore, 5’10/G (Olney Central)
UIC
Davion Coleman, 6’1/G (Jersey Village)
Junior College Transfer
RayQuawndis Mitchell, 6’5/G (Otero)
Transfer
Teyvion Kirk, 6’4/G (Colorado State/JR)
Wright State
Alex Huibregtse, 6’3/G (Grafton)
Brandon Noel, 6’8/F (Chillicothe)
Andrew Welage, 6’7/F (Greensburg Community)
Transfer
Keegan McDowell, 6’6/G (Liberty/Grad Transfer)
Youngstown State
William Dunn, 6’7/F (Quincy)
Myles Hunter, 6’5/G (Carmel Christian)
Shemar Rathan-Mayes, 5’11/G (Orangeville Prep)
Cheick Traore, 6’8/F (Concord First Assembly Academy)
Alex Vargo, 6’5/G (Wheeling Park)