Horizon League Recruiting Update: YSU welcomes strong class

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State Men’s Basketball program will welcome a large and talented group of newcomers. This past season, the Penguins closed out the campaign with an 18-15 mark while winning 13 of 16 at home.

YSU awaits their rising-junior standout Darius Quisenberry’s decision to go pro or return. In the meantime, here’s the key additions to each of the Horizon League schools.

2019-20 Horizon League Standings

Wright State – 15-3 (25-7)

Northern Kentucky – 13-5 (23-9)

Green Bay – 11-7 (17-16)

Youngstown State – 10-8 (18-15)

UIC – 10-8 (18-17)

Oakland – 8-10 (14-19)

Milwaukee – 7-11 (12-19)

Cleveland State – 7-11 (11-21)

Detroit – 6-12 (8-23)

IUPUI – 3-15 (7-25)

Horizon League Tournament Championship

Northern Kentucky 71 UIC 62

Cleveland State

Mabor Majak, 7’2/C (Hamilton Southeastern)

Jayson Woodrich, 6’7/F (Scotland Campus)

Junior College Transfer

Chris Greene, 6’7/F (Beaver County CC)

Yahel Hill, 6’0/G (Tallahassee CC)

D’Moi Hodge, 6’4/G (SCF Manatee)

Detroit

Kyle LeGreair, 6’0/G (Cass Tech)

Green Bay

Jacob Jones, 5’10/G (Jeffersonville)

Damontae Taylor, 6’5/F (Zion-Benton Twp)

Junior College Transfer

Blayton Williams, 6’3/G (Lamar CC)

IUPUI

Sadaidriene Hall, 6’6/F (Sulphur Springs)

Junior College Transfer

Bobby Harvey, 6’3/G (Wabash Valley College)

Milwaukee

Grant Coleman, 6’7/F (Mahomet-Seymour)

Donovan Newby, 6’0/G (Bloom)

Kaleim Taylor, 6’3/G (Milwaukee Academy of Science)

Junior College Transfer

DeAndre Gholston, 6’5/F (Tallahassee CC)

Northern Kentucky

David Bohm, 6’8/F (Montverde Academy)

Trey Robinson, 6’5/F (Hamilton)

Marques Warrick, 6’3/G (Henry Clay)

Junior College Transfer

Darius Harding, 6’5/G (Motlow State)

Oakland

Chris Conway, 6’9/C (Naperville Central)

Joey Holifield, 6’0/G (Cardinal Strich Catholic)

Micah-Immanuel Parrish, 6’6/F (Hillcrest Prep)

Joseph Philpps, 6’7/F (TaylorMade Academy)

Trey Townsend, 6’6/F (Oxford)

Junior College Transfer

Jalen Moore, 5’10/G (Olney Central)

UIC

Davion Coleman, 6’1/G (Jersey Village)

Junior College Transfer

RayQuawndis Mitchell, 6’5/G (Otero)

Transfer

Teyvion Kirk, 6’4/G (Colorado State/JR)

Wright State

Alex Huibregtse, 6’3/G (Grafton)

Brandon Noel, 6’8/F (Chillicothe)

Andrew Welage, 6’7/F (Greensburg Community)

Transfer

Keegan McDowell, 6’6/G (Liberty/Grad Transfer)

Youngstown State

William Dunn, 6’7/F (Quincy)

Myles Hunter, 6’5/G (Carmel Christian)

Shemar Rathan-Mayes, 5’11/G (Orangeville Prep)

Cheick Traore, 6’8/F (Concord First Assembly Academy)

Alex Vargo, 6’5/G (Wheeling Park)