Horizon League officially postpones fall sports

The Horizon League, of which Youngstown State is a member, has announced the postponement of fall competition for the fall season.

Sports impacted include men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.

It also impacts the league’s non-championship segment including men’s and women’s golf, baseball, softball and men’s and women’s tennis.

A decision on whether fall sport competition will be take place in the spring will be determined by the Horizon League at a later date.

