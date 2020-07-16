Horizon League delaying start of fall season sporting events

(WKBN) – The Horizon League, which many of Youngstown State University’s sports teams play under, announced it is delaying the start of its fall season through at least October 1.

The Horizon League Council made the announcement Thursday.

The sports affected by today’s announcement include, Cross County, Men’s and Women’s Soccer, and Volleyball.

According to the council, the decision was made to protect the health and safety of its student athletes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The delay in competition includes all exhibition, as well as League and non-League contests in all sports (championship and non-championship).

Decisions related to training and practice will be left to members’ discretion.

Rescheduling of non-conference contests impacted by the postponed start of the fall seasons will be determined by each school.

The Horizon League consists of the 12 member schools including:



Cleveland State

Detroit Mercy

Green Bay

IUPUI

Milwaukee

Northern Kentucky

Oakland

Purdue Fort Wayne

Robert Morris

UIC

Wright State

Youngstown State