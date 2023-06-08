HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Once you set a state record while winning a state championship as a junior, expectations are inevitable.

“There’s all these expectations, you know,” United track star Kaleb Nastari said. “Am I going to repeat from last year winning the state title or am I going to hit a good time?”

Especially when you re-break your own record at districts, regionals and state.

“But, you know, when I get on the line, I kind of just block all that out,” Nastari said.

And the very recent graduate of United Local has certainly blocked out the noise, setting the OHSAA state record in the 800 for across all divisions on his way to defending his 800-meter title.

“Basically just that time, like 1:49, was starting to get pretty easy. I mean, obviously, it took some effort, but it was feeling easier than usual,” Nastari said. “So I knew that state I was hopefully bound to get something better than a 1:49 based on how I was feeling,” Nastari said.

Now the goal for Nationals in Eugene, Oregon, aka Track Town USA? More of the same for the Penn State track commit.

“Hopefully win, that’s the main goal,” Nastari said. “But I also want to PR as best as I can hopefully break 1:48.”

Nastari heads out to Oregon next week for 2023 Nike Outdoor Nationals from June 15-18.