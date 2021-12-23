BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Sophia Hook sank four 3-point baskets to lead Brookfield to a 43-33 win over visiting Pymatuning Valley. Hook finished with a game-high 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Audrey Reardon and Abby Dejoy added 9 and 8 points respectively for the Lady Warriors.

Brookfield (6-2) returns to action Tuesday against Columbiana.

Pymatuning Valley falls to 5-4. Ellie Struna led the Lakers with 13 points. Kali Siembor scored 8 points as well.

The Lady Lakers will travel to Middlefield to take on Cardinal on Tuesday.