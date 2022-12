LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Sophia Hook scored 18 of her 24 points in the first half to lead Brookfield by LaBrae, 56-24. Hook made all four of her free throw attempts while draining two 3-point baskets.

Cailey Wellman added 10 points and 15 rebounds, while Katie Logan finished with 8 points and four assists (five steals) for the Lady Warriors.

Brookfield will face Mathews on Thursday.

Freshman Ella Kuszmaul led LaBrae with 10 points.

The Vikings will travel to Windham on Wednesday.