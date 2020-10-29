Hook & Reardon are back for Brookfield this upcoming season

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference (MVAC) will begin its’ first basketball season with two tiers. The newest members will be aligned in the Grey Tier. Those schools were affiliated with the All-American Conference (Blue Tier) last year.
Brookfield Warriors
Coach: Ken Forsythe
2019-20 Record: 9-14 (3-9, AAC Blue)
Returning starters: Junior – Audrey Reardon. Sophomores – Sophia Hook, Katie Gibson and Katie Logan.
…”I feel we can compete each night with any team in our league,” states coach Forsythe. “We just need to focus on being the better team each night.”
The Lady Warriors return a pair of double-digit scorers (Sophia Hook, 13.7; Audrey Reardon, 10.3) who also hauled down 5-rebounds or more and averaged 2-assists and 3-steals per contest a year ago.
“We need to continue to grow from day-to-day with a young roster,” says Forsythe. “That starts with everyone pushing each other at practice. We grew last year, because a few had to play as freshman, due to injuries. And by the end of the year we were playing well. We had a good turnout for workouts this summer, so hopefully that goes a long way on how we grow this year.”
2019-20 AAC Blue Standings
Champion – 11-1 (21-5)
Liberty – 10-2 (19-5)
Newton Falls – 7-5 (16-8)
Crestview – 6-6 (16-9)
LaBrae – 5-7 (13-10)
Brookfield – 3-9 (9-14)
Campbell – 0-12 (4-19)
2020-21 Schedule
Brookfield
Nov. 23 – United
Nov. 25 – Heartland Christian
Nov. 30 – at Lisbon
Dec.10 – Pymatuning Valley
Dec. 14 – at Liberty
Dec. 17 – LaBrae
Dec. 21 – at Springfield
Dec. 23 – at Mineral Ridge
Dec. 28 – Brookfield Tournament
Dec. 30 – Brookfield Tournament
Jan. 4 – Newton Falls
Jan. 7 – Champion
Jan. 11 – at Campbell Memorial
Jan. 14 – at Crestview
Jan. 21 – Liberty
Jan. 25 – at LaBrae
Jan. 30 – Jackson-Milton
Feb. 1 – at Newton Falls
Feb. 4 – at Champion
Feb. 8 – Campbell Memorial
Feb. 11 -Crestview
Feb. 13 – at Cardinal