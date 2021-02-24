Hook nets 24; Brookfield advances to face South Range Saturday

Sophie Hook made all nine shots at the free throw line

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield girls will get their opportunity at top-seeded South Range following their 45-34 win over Crestview in the district semifinal Wednesday night.

The Lady Raiders will play host to Brookfield in the Division III Northeast 1 District Championship on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Lady Warriors extended their three-point lead at the end of the third quarter to outscore Crestview, 18-10, in the final frame.

Sophie Hook led the Warriors with 24 points and connected on all nine foul shots. Number 11 also drained three shots from long distance and hauled down 13 caroms. Audrey Reardon also closed out her night in double figures with 10 points.

Crestview’s senior guard Mara Halas paced the Lady Rebels with 14 points. Krista Perry, also a senior, had nine.

Crestview closes out the season with a 15-10 mark.