COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Sophia Hook drained six three-point baskets to help lead Brookfield by Columbiana, 55-29. Hook scored a game-high of 20 points and finished with 4 steals.

Katie Logan collected a double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds) while MiKenzie Jumper and Cailey Wellman added 9 and 8 points, respectively.

Brookfield returns home on Monday to take on Liberty.

Columbiana was led by Ellie Venezia’s 9 points.