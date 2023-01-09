BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Brookfield Warriors picked up a signature win for their season, knocking off undefeated Garfield 53-44.

View highlights and hear from Brookfield guard Sophia Hook and head coach Ken Forsythe on the thrilling Warriors win above.

Hook led Brookfield in scoring with a game-high 23 points. Cailey Wellman added nine points and 14 rebounds, while Mikenzie Jumper put up eight points on two three-pointers.

For Garfield, Madeline Shirkey led the way with 15 points and Laura McCoy with 11.

Garfield drops their first game of the season, falling to 11-1 and 6-1 in conference play.

This win was huge for Brookfield in terms of challenging for the conference championship, improving to 9-2 and 5-1 in conference play.