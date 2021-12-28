BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield won their fourth game in their last five outings by defeating Columbiana, 47-32, at home to improve to 7-2.

The Lady Warriors were led by Sophia Hook, who scored 13 of her game-high 19 points in the second half. Audrey Reardon also finished in double figures with 14 points.

Brookfield will travel to Champion to face the Golden Flashes on Monday.

The Clippers’ Tori Long scored 13 points. Columbiana connected on just six of 18 from the foul line (33.3%).

Columbiana will be matched against EOAC foe East Palestine on Monday.