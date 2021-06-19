Home runs power Pirates past Indians

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates with Adam Frazier (26) after hitting a three-run home run off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher James Karinchak during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Perez and Bryan Reynolds hit three-run home runs during the seventh inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 6-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

Perez homered to right off Bryan Shaw to put the Pirates ahead.

Four batters later, Reynolds hit a 98 mph fastball from James Karinchak that sailed over the stands in right and bounced into the Allegheny River.

Down 2-0 entering the seventh, the Pirates were aided by six walks, three each by Shaw and Karinchak.

It is the most walks the Pirates have drawn in an inning since also coaxing six bases on balls in 1976 against the St. Louis Cardinals.