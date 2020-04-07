Home Plate Project: Indians players donate to Greater Cleveland Food Bank

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers in the first inning in a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Four members of the Cleveland Indians have partnered with the Meijer and Dunkin' to donate over 160,000 meals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Four members of the Cleveland Indians have partnered with the Meijer and Dunkin’ to donate over 160,000 meals to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cleveland pitchers Shane Bieber, Brad Hand, and Nick Wittgren, along with outfielder Jake Bauers have all contributed through the Home Plate Project. It’s a collaboration between Major League Baseball, country music singer Garth Brooks’ Teammates for Kids Foundation, and Big League Impact, which was founded by St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright.

“During these unprecedented times, it’s great to know that we can continue to count on such great partners like the Cleveland Indians along with Meijer and Dunkin’,” said Kristin Warzocha, President and CEO, Greater Cleveland Food Bank. “We have seen a dramatic increase in the need over the last few weeks and this donation will help us keep up with the demand and continue to get food out to the thousands of people affected by this crisis. Thank you. We are beyond grateful.”

Indians fans are also encouraged to contribute by donating money or non-perishable goods to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.