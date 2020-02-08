Home of the Braves: Badger avenges early season loss to Mathews

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Badger senior Logan Lendak scored 10 of his team high 17 points in the 1st quarter of their 54-53 win over Mathews Friday night.
The conference win avenges an earlier loss to the Mustangs back in December.
The Braves also got 12 points and 11 rebounds from Jacob Miller, and 11 points from Heath Stanhope. Badger improves to (7-12) on the season, and (6-7) in the Northeastern Athletic Conference.
The Mustangs were paced by Tyler Roscoe, who finished with a game high 20 points. Vinny Sharp added 15 for the Mathews.