Home for a visit: Howland grad, Orioles’ prospect Craig Lewis faces Scrappers

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland product and Baltimore Orioles draft pick Craig Lewis was back in the Valley Tuesday to face the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

After being selected with the first pick in the 33rd round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft, the 2016 Howland graduate is an outfielder with the Aberdeen Ironbirds, the Orioles’ single-A affiliate in the New York-Penn League.

Lewis was Aberdeen’s leadoff batter for the homecoming, getting the starting nod in left field.

Lewis played collegiately at Seton Hill and is the fourth Griffin to be drafted.