Hollywood returning to Browns after signing a free agent deal

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins celebrates after the team defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have reportedly signed Wide Receiver Rashard “Hollywood” Higgins to a free-agent contract.

It is reportedly a one-year deal worth $2.38 million.

Last season in Cleveland, Higgins finished the season with 37 receptions for 599 yards with four total touchdowns, helping the Browns reach the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

He was originally selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

In five seasons with the Browns, Higgins 113 receptions for 1,615 yards and 11 touchdowns.