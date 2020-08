Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK opens up the 2020 campaign at home against Warrensville Heights.

Cam Hollobaugh scored on touchdown runs in the first and second quarters to give the Eagles a 13-0 lead. After a Warrensville Heights TD, Jesse Likense returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to extend the lead to 19-6 just before the half.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.