Holland fans side in 10th, Royals trim Indians 3-2

Kansas City Royals beat the Indians in just the third major league game decided by the debated extra-inning runner rule.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Greg Holland struck out the top of Cleveland’s order to strand the tying run at second base and Maikel Franco hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to give the Kansas City Royals a 3-2 win over the Indians in just the third major league game decided by the debated extra-inning runner rule.

Holland fanned César Hernández, José Ramírez and Francisco Lindor for the unique save. Jorge Soler and Salvador

Pérez hit back-to-back homers in the first for Kansas City.

Royals right-hander Brady Singer pitched five solid innings in his major league debut.