Holland & Ericson help Ursuline to 25-win season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Irish were eliminated from the Youngstown District in the championship game by top seeded Poland (7-6). Ursuline closed out the year with 25-wins. Emily Holland and Emma Ericson each finished with 10-plus pitching wins and over 70-strikeouts while completing their season with a sub-2.40 ERA. The Irish bats belted 120 extra base hits as they had a combined average of .431 and an on-base percentage of .486.
2019 Ursuline Softball Stats
Head Coach: Michael Kernan
Record: 25-3
Team Stats
Batting Average: .431
Earned Run Average: 1.63
Individual Stats
Batting Average
Destiny Goodnight – .656 (61-93)
Maris Barbato – .515 (51-99)
Gia Caldrone – .511 (47-92)
Julia Nutter – .462 (43-93)
Emily Holland – .441 (37-84)
Emma Ericson – .394 (28-71)
Hits
Destiny Goodight – 61
Maris Barbato – 51
Gia Caldrone – 47
Julia Nutter – 43
Emily Holland – 37
Emma Ericson – 28
Runs Scored
Destiny Goodnight – 52
Maris Barbato – 44
Julia Nutter – 35
Paige Ogden – 28
Alyssa Sheely – 24
Doubles
Gia Caldrone – 15
Emily Holland – 10
Julia Nutter – 10
Maris Barbato – 9
Emma Ericson – 8
Triples
Maris Barbato – 8
Julia Nutter – 4
Emily Holland – 3
Madelyn Miklandric – 3
Homeruns
Julia Nutter – 7
Maris Barbato – 5
Gia Caldrone – 4
Paige Ogden – 3
Emily Holland – 2
Runs Batted In
Julia Nutter – 52
Gia Caldrone – 48
Emily Holland – 34
Destiny Goodnight – 23
Pitching Wins
Emily Holland – 14-2
Emma Ericson – 11-1
Earned Run Average
Emily Holland – 1.04 (94.1 IP)
Emma Ericson – 2.32 (75.1 IP)
Innings Pitched
Emily Holland – 94.1
Emma Ericson – 75.1
Strikeouts
Emily Holland – 85
Emma Ericson – 71
Saves
Emma Ericson – 4
Emily Holland – 2