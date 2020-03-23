Holiday special: YSU Men to play at West Virginia in December

The Mountaineers released the nonconference portion of their men's basketball schedule on Monday

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia (WKBN) – West Virginia University released the nonconference portion of their men’s basketball schedule on Monday, and it appears YSU will spend part of the holiday break in Morgantown.

Youngstown State is slated to play the Mountaineers on Tuesday, December 22 at the WVU Coliseum this year.

That will mark the 3rd consecutive meeting between the two programs. The Penguins lost both previous meetings, including a 75-64 setback in December of 2019 at the Covell Centre in Youngstown, and a 106-72 loss at West Virginia in 2018.