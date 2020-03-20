Holding out hope: KC’s Magestro provides perspective on current PIAA postponement

Kennedy Catholic was set to play Coudersport in the Class A Quarterfinals; head coach Justin Magestro was one of more than 66,000 people to sign a petition to the PIAA.

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Just over a week ago, the state basketball playoffs were heating up in Western PA and now, they’re on hold. Kennedy Catholic was the only local girls team left in action in Mercer County, along with the Farrell, Hickory, and Grove City boys.

“You know it was really like a big punch in the face to be quite honest with you,” said Justin Magestro, head coach of the Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team.

Magestro’s oldest daughter Malia is the star player for the Golden Eagles, averaging over 26 points per game and heading to play for YSU next season.



“It’s definitely you know upsetting, I don’t want the season to end,” said Malia Magestro. “It’s my senior year, probably the most exciting year I’d say. But I’m just trying to stay positive and look back on all those memories I created with my teammates.”

“If this doesn’t go on, the biggest part is the what-if’s and the closure,” said Justin. “So the what-if’s would be you know, what if we played another game? Would we have made it to the final four?”

Kennedy Catholic was set to play Coudersport in the Class A Quarterfinals, just one win away from the Western Final. But through it all, Magestro is still holding out hope. In fact, he was one of more than 66,000 currently across the state of Pennsylvania to sign a petition to the PIAA.

“Please wait those two weeks before you make a decision to cancel it,” said Justin. “Keep it in the postponement mode because we knew some meetings were coming up, they had a meeting a couple days ago and it was really catered for that. We were hoping that they wouldn’t just say no right at that meeting.”



“If for some reason that was our last game, just all those memories that we’ve made, we’re definitely going to cherish those forever,” said Malia.