GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Hunter Hohman threw three touchdown passes as Grove City cruised to a 42-7 victory over Northwestern, Friday night.

The Eagles had three touchdowns from 60 yards or greater in the victory including a 73-yard interception return by Clayton Martin.

Anthony Lemec and Gavin Lutz each scored twice for Grove City in the victory.

Grove City will host Farrell next week.