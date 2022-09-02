GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Hunter Hohman threw three touchdown passes as Grove City cruised to a 42-7 victory over Northwestern, Friday night.
The Eagles had three touchdowns from 60 yards or greater in the victory including a 73-yard interception return by Clayton Martin.
Anthony Lemec and Gavin Lutz each scored twice for Grove City in the victory.
Grove City will host Farrell next week.
