SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City rebounded from last week’s setback to hand Sharpsville their second loss in a row, 38-22. Hunter Hohman threw three touchdowns and ran for another two for Grove City.

Hohman completed 11 of 13 passes for 162 yards and also ran for another 48. Anthony Nemec led the Eagles with 150 yards on the ground. Nate Greer caught a pair of touchdown tosses.

The Eagles improve to 5-3 and have now won four of their last five games.

Grove City is set to meet Wilmington next week on the road.

After Sharpsville’s impressive 49-27 win over Sharon to improve to 6-0, the Blue Devils have fallen in consecutive weeks against Farrell and Grove City.

Caullin Summers passed for 179 yards on 15 completions and two touchdowns.

Next week, the Blue Devils (6-2) will hit the road for a matchup against Hickory.