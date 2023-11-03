SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – The defending district champion Grove City closed out Fort LeBoeuf’s season, 35-0, in the opening round of the District 10 3A playoffs.

Grove City (7-3) hasn’t lost since mid-September. The Eagles have won six of their past seven matchups.

Hunter Hohman accounted for four touchdowns in the first half. He began the scoring with a 2-yard run. At the end of the first quarter, Clayton Martin caught a 63-yard toss from Hohman.

In the second quarter, Hohman went 87 yards on the ground to find pay dirt with 5:02 remaining.

With just over two minutes to play before intermission, Nathan Greer hauled in a 14-yard pass.

To finish the scoring, Hohman added on another touchdown pass in the third quarter. This time it was a 13-yard reception to Gavin Lutz.

Grove City will play either Hickory or General McLane next week in the district semifinal round.

Fort LeBoeuf had defeated Sharpsville (43-7) to close out the regular season. The Bison drop to 7-4.

