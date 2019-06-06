Hoffman’s big day helps West Middlesex baseball advance to Western Finals

BUTLER, Pa (WKBN) – The West Middlesex baseball team continued their run in the PIAA Class A State Tournament with a 9-3 win over California Thursday at Pullman Park.

Senior Kaz Hoffman led the charge going 4-for-4, including a two-run home run in the 2nd inning which helped the Big Reds extend their early lead.

The bats were hot for West Middlesex in the first three innings, as they scored three runs in the 1st, followed by two apiece in the 2nd and 3rd innings to build their lead to 7-1.

With the win, West Middlesex advances to the Class A State Semifinals for the second time in program history. They’ll play Bishop McCort next Monday in the Western Finals. Site and time TBD.