Hockey field to hospital ward; Lynch’s life amid pandemic

Rachel Lynch uses her nursing certification to help in combatting COVID-19

PERTH, Australia (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has ended any chance Rachael Lynch had of competing for Olympic gold in Tokyo this year. So she has switched into the medical mode. The goalkeeper for Australia’s women’s field hockey team is a registered nurse. So after the Olympics were postponed to July of next year, Lynch applied to work at two COVID-19 clinics in the Western Australia state capital.  The 33-year-old Lynch says she’s reflected on words and emotions that could be used to describe an Olympics being postponed, but said “none of them are relevant now.”  

