Hockey field to hospital ward; Lynch’s life amid pandemic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thirty-five years ago, The Rayen School Tigers topped Class 2A in boys basketball by defeating Linden McKinley, 50-46. The Tigers closed out their remarkable season with a 26-1 record.

Coach Frank Cegledy’s group made it out of the Canton Region by dominating Orrville (72-51) in the Regional Semifinal and then getting by JFK – 50-37.